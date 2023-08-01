Boise man gets life in prison for shooting, killing woman

BOISE, Idaho — 23-year-old Junior Gamboa, a.k.a Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, was sentenced to 13 years to life on June 16 for shooting and killing a woman in Nampa in 2022.
The crime happened in May of last year. The Nampa Police Department had responded to a shooting call, when they arrived, they found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Gamboa was arrested a day after the crime.
Gamboa made a plea agreement to second-degree murder and is being credited 390 days for time served. He will be eligible for parole in 13 years.
