Boise man gets life in prison for shooting, killing woman

Junior Gamboa was arrested in May of 2022 after he shot a woman in Nampa.

BOISE, Idaho — 23-year-old Junior Gamboa, a.k.a Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, was sentenced to 13 years to life on June 16 for shooting and killing a woman in Nampa in 2022.

The crime happened in May of last year. The Nampa Police Department had responded to a shooting call, when they arrived, they found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Gamboa was arrested a day after the crime.

Gamboa made a plea agreement to second-degree murder and is being credited 390 days for time served. He will be eligible for parole in 13 years.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.