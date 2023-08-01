Man from Star arrested for lewd conduct

The man was charged with illegal sexual contact with a pre-teen girl and police think there may be other victims.

STAR, Idaho — Jorge Perez, a 65-year-old man from Star was arrested for lewd conduct with a pre-teen on July, 7. Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) detectives are now voicing concern that they think there may be other victims.

Star police arrested Perez after they had implemented a safety plan and began an investigation on July 20.

"They developed evidence Perez, who is known to the child, had illegal sexual contact with her on four different occasions between July 10 and July 15," a news release stated. "Detectives arrested Perez near his home Thursday."

After further interrogation of Perez, detectives found evidence that he was also having sexual contact with three more children over the past eight years. According to police, some of the activity also happened in California.

ACSO added that the four victims were known to the suspect but there may be other victims they do not know about.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (208) 577-3000 or email ahagemanturner@adacounty.id.gov.

