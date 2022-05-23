x
Boise man arrested for murder after shooting in Nampa

A 23-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing a woman in Nampa on Sunday.
On Sunday morning, Nampa Police Department (NPD) responded to a 911 call about a shooting on South Drifter Loop. 

On scene, NPD found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital; however, she did not survive the injury.

23-year-old Junior Gamboa, a.k.a Alfonso Emmanuel Leon was arrested on Monday in connection to the shooting.

He has been charged with murder and was placed into custody at Ada County Jail.

