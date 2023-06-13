'Big orange atrocity': Boise artist paints 8th Street barriers

The Downtown Boise Association paid Bobby Gaytan to paint the barriers by Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — Local artist Bobby Gaytan and his assistant Dana Wagner are painting the orange barriers blocking the 8th street crosswalks through Thursday in downtown Boise.

The Downtown Boise Association (DBA) organized the project, according to Gaytan. The orange barriers are designed to keep visually impaired people from wandering into the oncoming traffic, according to DBA Executive Director Jennifer Hensley.

In the future, the City of Boise is working to install "bumpy strips" along the widened crosswalks in place of the construction-type barriers. The same style of barriers can also be seen elsewhere through the city, specifically up and down multiple projects along the 11th street rebuild.

"This is a really nice little street here. I don't think people want to confuse construction with art," Gaytan said. "So, downtown Boise could see something different other than construction right now with all the orange and flags and signs."

The City of Boise converted two downtown blocks along 8th street to "pedestrian only" through the COVID-19 pandemic to help stimulate business. The blocks run between West Bannock Street and West Main Street.

They city has not allowed vehicle traffic through the area since June 2020, according to Hensley.

Passing pedestrians stopped to ask Gaytan about the project Tuesday morning; some people noticed the change immediately.

"I think it's also really cool that it's a local Boise artist," Boise resident Randi Anderson said. "It’s cool to be able to look at that instead of a big orange atrocity."

Gaytan will finish all 8th street barriers - donning different designs - by Thursday at 10 a.m.

"It's welcoming. A lot of time people come to the city and see the art. If they can connect to the city, they feel comfortable and feel welcomed. I think that's a good way to look at it," Gaytan said.

