Lifesaving pet adoption event 'Tour For Life' coming to Idaho Humane Society

Tour For Life is the largest national cooperative, lifesaving pet adoption event in the world, coming to 53 cities across 37 states throughout March and April.

BOISE, Idaho — The North Shore Animal League America announced it is partnering with the Idaho Humane Society for a week-long adoption event, 'Tour For Life 2022.'

According to a news release, Tour For Life is the largest national cooperative, lifesaving pet adoption event in the world. The tour is in partnership with Rachael Ray Nutrish.

Throughout March and April, North Shore Animal League America will be traveling to 53 cities across 37 states to spotlight local shelters and rescue groups. The goal is to find cats, kittens, dogs and puppies homes with responsible and loving owners.

Rachael Ray Nutrish offers snacks and foods for cats and dogs. The brand's recipes are inspired by ingredients and meals created in Rachael Ray's kitchen, according to the Tour For Life website.

The Gem State event begins at the Idaho Humane Society on Tuesday, March 29 and runs through Saturday, April 2.

Those interested in learning about adoption -- or bringing home a furry friend of their own -- can attend Tour For Life from 11 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, or between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tour For Life's mission is "generating awareness of the plight of homeless animals," and additional information on the week-long events at the Idaho Humane Society and across the U.S. can be found by visiting the Tour For Life 2022 website.

The Idaho Humane Society is located at 1300 S. Bird Street in Boise. The non-profit, private organization provides shelter for nearly 11,000 pets each year and is the largest animal welfare organization in Idaho.

Watch more Local News: