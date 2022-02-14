Love at first flight: shelter dogs fly to Boise to find new homes

The Good Flights program will fly dozens of at-risk shelter dogs from Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Boise, in their "Flight to Freedom".

BOISE, Idaho — This Valentine's Day, more than 40 shelter dogs are making the trek from Louisiana to Boise, to be placed in new adoptive homes.

Good Flights, a program organized by Greater Good Charities and The Animal Rescue Site, will fly dozens of at-risk shelter dogs from Baton Rouge, LA to Boise, in their "Flight to Freedom".

The pets will be placed at the Idaho Humane Society to be evaluated and receive any follow-up medical care needed before being put up for adoption. The pets on the flight are all fully vetted and have a health certificate given by the Greater Good Charities' Good Flights program.

The "Flight to Freedom" series is funded by The Animal Rescue Site and has already saved thousands of at-risk pets. Additionally, each flight frees up space at the sending shelters, helping more homeless pets in the local community.

Shelters near Lousiana that will be participating in the flight include St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter, Cara's House, Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter, St. Martin's Parish Animal Shelter, Iberville Parish Animal Shelter and Control, St. Tammany Parish Animal Services, Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center, Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter and Humane Society of South Mississippi.

The Idaho Humane Society will be the only shelter in Idaho receiving animals from this flight.

The Good Flights program transports shelter pets to areas where there is a need for adoptable pets. The program conducts life-saving airlifts that support ground transport for at-risk pet populations, focusing heavily on harder-to-adopt large-breed dogs, homeless cats, asymptomatic heartworm positive shelter dogs, and disaster relief.

Greater Good Charities is a national nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet, and has provided more than $400 million in impact to over 5,000 different charitable partners around the world.

The Animal Rescue Site is one of the many charitable sites launched by GreaterGood®, empowering people to affect positive change and funding more than $70 million in charitable donations to causes helping people, pets, and the planet.

To donate to "Flights of Freedom", visit the Animal Rescue Site.

Watch more Local News: