At-risk shelter dogs from Louisiana airlifted to Idaho

The dogs arrived Thursday morning, and will soon be available for adoption.

BOISE, Idaho — A St. Patrick's Day flight to Idaho could be the turning point for some down-on-their-luck dogs. Greater Good Charities and the Animal Rescue Site airlifted more than 40 dogs from shelters in Louisiana.

The dogs that arrived Thursday morning at the Boise Airport were considered at-risk. The move doesn't just give those dogs another chance to be placed in new homes; it will free up more room for other homeless dogs at the sending shelters in Louisiana.

The Idaho Humane Society will evaluate and provide any necessary follow-up veterinary medical care needed before they're put up for adoption. Greater Good Charities said in a news release that all the dogs on the flight were vetted and health certificated.

For more information about adopting one of the dogs or another pet, connect with the Idaho Humane Society. Greater Good Charities has more information about supporting the transportation of pets from overcrowded shelters around the country.

Watch more Local News: