Idaho Humane Society raises awareness of healthy habits for pets

BOISE, Idaho — February is the time to reflect on those you love, including your furry companion. February is also Responsible Pet Owners Month, a time set aside to take a closer look at whether you're meeting your furry friend’s needs.

It’s more than just the type of food you feed them; it’s also about how much love and time you provide.

Idaho Humane Society’s Public Relations Manager, Laurien Mavey says, “We want to make sure that people have the right pet that's fitting their lifestyles."

Mavey says there are many ways to determine what pet will make the perfect companion for your home.

"For example, if you are a very active person and you enjoy hiking, running and going on long walks, a dog that is a very active dog will benefit from that very well versus someone that is more sedentary,” said Mavey.

Bringing awareness to this month is important for a variety of different reasons. It's a reminder that there are multiple ways to ensure pets live a long, happy and healthy life. It's also a way to recognize and spread awareness for the countless animals that aren't so lucky to have a healthy lifestyle.

"This month we can really focus on the things that are not only going to set you up for success, but your animal up for success. That includes routine vet care, brushing your dogs' teeth is very helpful, proper diet and exercise,” said Mavey.

One of the biggest mistakes pet owners make is giving them toxic table scraps, Mavey says.

"There are lots of foods that can be very harmful to pets and a lot of common misconceptions. So, it's better to play it safe than sorry and have those conversations with your vet,” she said.

We all want to spoil our pets, but Mavey says pet owners should avoid feeding their pets human food, with ham and grapes being two of the most common toxic food items.

Other toxic foods include chocolate, garlic, leeks, onions, raisins, raw potatoes, mashed potatoes, raw dough, canned cranberries, pre-made desserts, and pie filling.

Instead, Mavey says healthier options include carrots, celery, corn, sweet potatoes, green beans, apples, pumpkin, rice, quinoa, small amounts of cheese, and turkey.

