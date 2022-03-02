Albertsons Boise Open donates record $2.9 million to Treasure Valley charities

The Albertsons Boise Open has now given nearly $30 million to local charities across its 32-year history.

BOISE, Idaho — More than 35 Treasure Valley charities received donations Thursday from the Mondelez Tickets Support Charity Program, who turned 100% of all ticket sales from the 32nd annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, into donations for local charities.

The annual Boise golf tournament allowed ticket buyers to select which local charity would receive all of the money from the purchase of their ticket.

On Thursday, Albertsons Intermountain Division President John Colgrove hand-delivered donations to five of the charities benefiting from the event's sales.

The Idaho Humane Society was given $110,246, Special Olympics Idaho received $31,906, Camp Rainbow Gold received $31,596, Boise Rescue Mission Ministries were given $24,366 and the Warhawk Air Museum received a $21,756 donation.

“We are thrilled to support local Treasure Valley charities in such a big way,” Colgrove said. “Albertsons and the Albertsons Foundation are very excited about the success of last year’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and the huge amount of money it raised for charities thanks to the support of our local fans and amazing sponsors. We look forward to another great event this year and adding to our 32-year charity total of almost $30 Million.”

Altogether, the 32nd annual Albertsons Boise Open generated a record for the Korn Ferry Tour Charity with $2.9 million total donated to more than 35 Treasure Valley charities.

2022's 33rd annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron is set for Aug. 18 - Aug. 21 at the Hillcrest Country Club in Boise.

