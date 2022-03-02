Driver crashes car into Boise restaurant, owners now closed for business: 'It’s sad, I’m human, that's my income'

The owners of Tarbush Kitchen told KTVB they are grateful for the community support they've received.

BOISE, Idaho — After a suspected drunk driver slammed into the building, a Boise restaurant is closed, leaving a trail of damage.

Salam Bunyan, owner of Tarbush Kitchen told KTVB, on Sunday night he received a call from police just about 90 minutes after he and his wife left the restaurant saying a car crashed into the side of their business.

Pictures and video show the aftermath of the damage including the building debris, shattered glass, and scattered chairs and tables.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, but now Bunyan and his wife are unable to open because of safety concerns.

“It’s sad, I’m human, that's my income, my family, I have four kids and anyone who sees that is sad. It's not easy to fix all this damage, whatever insurance or no insurance that's a long process and every day you lost money, every day you lost customer,” Bunyan said. “I’m going to make it, I won’t stop, that's my life.”

He told KTVB, the driver was arrested and charged for driving under the influence. He says he doesn't know how long he'll be closed for, but he expects at least a minimum of a month.

Right now, he is dealing with insurance inspectors and doesn't know how much the damage will cost to fix, but his daughter started a GoFundMe in the meantime to help with those expenses.

Bunyan adds, people have been texting, calling, and supporting them and he wants to thank everyone because they've received so much love from the community.

KTVB saw that first hand. While talking with Bunyan, a gentleman who didn't want to go on camera stopped by the restaurant and gave the restaurant owner an envelope to help out with the expenses, after he heard what happened.

