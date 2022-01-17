Idaho Humane Society: Easy Fund helps over 70 dogs, donates over $100 thousand towards treatment

In its eighth year in a row, IDH’s Easy Fund helps families with medical bills for their dogs.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Humane Society (IHS) helped 77 dogs in 2021 and donated more than $100 thousand to subsidizing medical treatments using the Easy Fund endowment.

The Easy Fund was established in 2014 by volunteers and friends of IHS. The fund was developed to help families afford necessary veterinary services for their dogs, such as tumor excisions or intestine obstructions, as well as helping shelter dogs who would otherwise remain unadopted because of serious but treatable medical conditions.

In total IHS’s Easy Fund has helped more than 500 dogs since 2014.

IHS provides over $1.5 million in discounts and free medical services to low-income families in the Treasure Valley and shelter pets at IHS’s Veterinary Medical Center.

The Easy Fund at IHS is donor-supported. People can give a tax-deductible donation to the Easy Fund, or other Idaho Humane Society programs, by visiting their website.

