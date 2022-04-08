KTVB staff nominated for Northwest Regional Emmys

Channel 7 is honored to be nominated for regional Emmys in eight different categories this year.

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB is honored to be nominated for Northwest Regional Emmys in eight different categories this year.

The 2022 Emmys celebrate "broadcast excellence" from the previous year in a variety of categories. The Northwest division covers Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington State.

Channel 7 last won Emmy awards in 2020, in the categories of Morning/Daytime News and Evening News.

Below is the list of nominees from KTVB.

Evening Newscast - The 208: Inside the ICUs, KTVB, Dani Allsop, Producer

- The 208: Inside the ICUs, KTVB, Dani Allsop, Producer Morning Newscast - Boise Mall Shooting - the day after, KTVB; Doug Petcash, Anchor; Maggie O'Mara, Anchor; Melissa Mione, Producer

- Boise Mall Shooting - the day after, KTVB; Doug Petcash, Anchor; Maggie O'Mara, Anchor; Melissa Mione, Producer Breaking News - Boise Mall Shooting: live coverage, KTVB; Dani Allsop, Producer; Sophia Sciotto, Producer; Natalee Allen, Producer; Kim Fields, Anchor; Morgan Romero, Anchor

- Boise Mall Shooting: live coverage, KTVB; Dani Allsop, Producer; Sophia Sciotto, Producer; Natalee Allen, Producer; Kim Fields, Anchor; Morgan Romero, Anchor News Feature: Light Feature - Bogus Basin Trolls, KTVB, Brian Holmes, Reporter; Kevin Eslinger, Photographer/Editor

- Bogus Basin Trolls, KTVB, Brian Holmes, Reporter; Kevin Eslinger, Photographer/Editor Environment/Science News - Magic Reservoir Drought, KTVB, Brian Holmes, Reporter; Kevin Eslinger, Photographer/Editor

- Magic Reservoir Drought, KTVB, Brian Holmes, Reporter; Kevin Eslinger, Photographer/Editor Sports Story - Boise River Surfing, KTVB, Jay Tust, Reporter

- Boise River Surfing, KTVB, Jay Tust, Reporter Anchor: Weather - Bri Eggers, KTVB

- Bri Eggers, KTVB Photographer: News - Kevin Eslinger, KTVB

In addition, KTVB's Morgan Romero was nominated in the Continuing Coverage category for her story "Hayden Island Dealing with Abandoned Ships, Rampant Crime" for her former station KGW.

To see the full list of nominees, click here. The winners in each category will be announced at an in-person event on June 4, 2022.

Congratulations to all nominated!

