Shots fired at Boise mall and multiple injuries reported, police say

Police said there is not other information indicating there are any other threats.

BOISE, Idaho — According to the Boise Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Monday afternoon.

The Boise Police Department tweeted at about 2:15 p.m. MT that officers were responding to shots fired at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Milwaukee Street, which is between Cole and Franklin roads.

All north and southbound lanes on Milwaukee Street between Emerald and Franklin roads are now closed, the Ada County Highway District announced.

Boise police ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Police also tweeted that there are multiple reports of injuries. It is unknown how many are injured or the extent of their injuries.

One person is now in police custody, according to Boise PD. Police officers are continuing to secure the scene. It is expected to take some time for police to go through and secure each business in the mall.

"We have no further information indicating additional threats at this time," Boise police tweeted.

