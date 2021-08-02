Komen Idaho will shutter permanently next month

The annual Race for the Cure and other Komen-linked breast cancer fundraisers around Idaho and Montana will likely cease going forward, the group says.

BOISE, Idaho — Komen Idaho Montana, a Boise-based affiliate of the national Susan G. Komen breast cancer non-profit, will close permanently in March, the organization announced.

The shutdown comes after the national Komen organization moved to change from a network of independent affiliates to a single entity with an all-remote staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a drop in donations.

Komen Idaho Montana posted online that their group did not make the cut to join the newly-formed One Komen group.

"Unfortunately, the national Komen organization decided that smaller affiliates with less financial reach no longer had a place in the larger organization. The Komen Idaho Montana Affiliate will cease operation on March 28, 2021," the group wrote. "Komen HQ decided that Komen Idaho Montana did not bring enough money to the table to make it worth their time to consolidate. Komen Idaho Montana Board and Staff wanted to ensure that all the money raised by the local Affiliate stayed in Idaho and Montana. The decision to cease operations will enable us to honor donor intent and direct our contribution as we have promised."

The annual Race for the Cure, breast cancer screening grants, and other Komen-linked fundraisers around Idaho and Montana will likely cease going forward, according to the non-profit, although the national organization could choose to continue the events in some communities.

Other less-lucrative Komen affiliates around the country are also shutting down, the group said.

Komen Idaho Montana said they have paid off their office lease for their headquarters building on Five Mile Road and provided "a modest severance" to laid-off staff members. Money raised during the 2020 Race For The Cure and through donations will be given to other local community organizations fighting breast cancer and providing screening and treatment.

The remaining funds will be given to Komen HQ to fund research and the Treatment Assistance Program.

"While Komen Idaho Montana was a unifying force, a community partner, investor, and powerful advocate, we believe our trusted community partners will find ways to keep doing this work, but they will need help," Komen Idaho Montana wrote. "We are fortunate to have a number of trusted community organizations and excellent treatment centers. You can continue to give directly to them and volunteer with them."

