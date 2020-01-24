Susan G. Komen Idaho-Montana opens new offices in Boise

This year's Race for the Cure will put Susan G. Komen Idaho-Montana over $3 million raised for research.

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, the Susan G. Komen Idaho-Montana opened up their new location after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

An open house was held at the foundation's new office near the intersection of 5 Mile and Overland roads. The festivities also included kicking off registration for the 2020 Boise Race for the Cure that is happening on May 9.

Breast cancer survivors, supporters, and community members were all invited to the ceremony.

"Our goal from today is to just get as many people registered for the race as possible," said Executive Director Jodi Weak. "Our goal with the race is to raise $75,000 worth of individual giving. So please register, maybe give back that discounted amount because all of the money that we raise goes to help people here locally in the community and to fund breast cancer research."

