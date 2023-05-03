Idaho's Star Card deadline extended to May 2023

Currently, more than 490,000 licensed drivers in Idaho have a Star Card out of 1.25 million. The enforcement deadline for the REAL ID is extended to May 3, 2023.

BOISE, Idaho — The federal deadline for enforcement of the REAL ID -- also known as Idaho's Star Card -- is extended to May 3, 2023, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday.

Currently, more than 490,000 licensed drivers in Idaho have a Star Card out of 1.25 million residents. In 2019, 420,000 Gem State drivers had REAL IDs, an increase of just 70,000.

According to U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the COVID-19 pandemic drastically impacted states' ability to issue REAL IDs due to driver's license agencies operating at limited capacity nationwide.

The Star Card became available in Idaho in 2018. The Idaho Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) urges Idahoans to get their Star Card prior to the May 2023 deadline.

A U.S. passport, Star Card, military identification or other REAL ID compliant identification will be required to board commercial flights or enter a federal facility upon the May 2023 deadline.

"We are happy to see the number of Idahoans who have chosen to get a Star Card steadily increase, even during the pandemic, and we want to maintain that momentum," Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles Administrator, Alberto Gonzalez said. "Despite the deadline extension to 2023, please plan ahead and get your Star Card early."

To transition to an Idaho Star Card, drivers must visit a county driver's license office in person. For more information on documents required for the transaction and the REAL ID, visit the Idaho Transportation Department's (ITD) 'Add the Star' tool by clicking here.

ITD said other states have reported a phishing scam for the REAL ID. The scam is often a text asking a citizen for personation information related to the REAL ID. However, ITD said the phishing scam is yet to appear in the Gem State.

