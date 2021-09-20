Person drowns after drift boat hits rock, ejects floaters

Authorities in Fremont County said the accident happened between Warm River and Ashton on Saturday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — A person has drowned in eastern Idaho after a drift boat carrying a group down the Henry's Fork River hit a rock, ejecting all the occupants.

Authorities in Fremont County said the accident happened between Warm River and Ashton on Saturday afternoon.

Rescuers had to scale a rock cliff to get to the scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

None of the drift boat's occupants was wearing life vests.

