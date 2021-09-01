Child drowns in Boise motel pool

Police say the death appears to be "a tragic accident."

BOISE, Idaho — A 5-year-old drowned at a motel pool in Boise Sunday in what police called a "tragic accident."

According to Boise Police, officers and paramedics were called out to the Super 8 on Elder Street at 10 a.m.

The child had been underwater for several minutes before being found, according to the department. She was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive.

Detectives sent to the scene to investigate believe the drowning was an accident, according to Boise Police. The child's name has not been released.

