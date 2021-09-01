x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Child drowns in Boise motel pool

Police say the death appears to be "a tragic accident."
Credit: nata777_7 - stock.adobe.com
Blue ripped water in swimming pool

BOISE, Idaho — A 5-year-old drowned at a motel pool in Boise Sunday in what police called a "tragic accident."

According to Boise Police, officers and paramedics were called out to the Super 8 on Elder Street at 10 a.m.

The child had been underwater for several minutes before being found, according to the department. She was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive. 

Detectives sent to the scene to investigate believe the drowning was an accident, according to Boise Police. The child's name has not been released. 

Related Articles

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: