COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — An elderly man who drove down the wrong lane on U.S. 95 before colliding with a logging truck last week has died.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports James Leslie, an 85-year-old from Kalispell, Montana, died Sunday after injuries sustained Dec. 19.

That's when his Toyota Avalon struck a logging truck just before 7 a.m. Leslie, who was not wearing a seat belt, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes at the time of the collision approximately 10 miles south of Coeur d’Alene, according to a report from Idaho State Police.

