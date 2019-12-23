BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police are responding to two separate two-vehicle crashes on the westbound Interstate-84, just east of Boise.

Police say that crashes happened near milepost 64 and are completely blocking the interstate.

No one was injured in either crash, according to ISP.

Police have not released details on how either crash happened or when westbound lanes will reopen.

KTVB crews returning from the Las Vegas Bowl are currently stuck in the traffic from the crash and say that traffic is at a complete standstill.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

Two KTVB photographers are caught in the traffic on I-84, which was caused by two different two-vehicle crashes.

