JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — A 42-year-old man died in a head-on crash that happened just west of Jerome in Jerome County on Sunday at about 5:40 a.m.

Idaho State Police say Luis Fernando Ibarra Armenta, 42, of Mexico, was driving a 2011 Mazda MZ3 westbound on West Road when 1992 Toyota pickup was heading eastbound and crossed the center line, crashing into Ibarra Amenta head-on. He died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The pickup was driven by 22-year-old Miguel A. Molina Rodriguez, of Jerome. According to police, he was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Officials did not release the current status of Molina Rodriquez or how serious their injuries are.

Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

TRENDING: Man repeatedly stabbed in the neck in Ontario, police suspect it was a hate crime

RELATED: Police: Two missing Idaho kids last seen in September