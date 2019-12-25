NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa emergency crews say part of Karcher Road in Nampa had to be shut down on Christmas morning after an crash involving a truck hauling milk.

Police say the eastbound lanes of Karcher were closed between Caldwell Boulevard and Cassia Street while they investigated the crash.

Nampa police respond to the crash scene on Christmas morning.

Nampa Police Department

Officers say traffic wasn't significantly impacted because of the low amount of drivers on the roads due to the holiday.

The road is now back open.

