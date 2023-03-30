Meteorologists analyze Boise's snowiest March in over 70 years

Meteorologists analyze Boise's snowiest March since 1952, when 9.2 inches fell.

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in The Idaho Press.

While local residents may have been surprised Thursday morning waking up to snow on the streets and their car hoods, it’s not as big of an anomaly as some might think.

According to Dave Groenert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise, this is the fifth-most snowfall the city has seen in the month of March. Thursday’s morning snow, which was measured at 2.9 inches at the Boise Airport, brought the March 2023 total to 9.1 inches.

The highest snowfall March has ever seen locally? That would be in 1917 when 18.9 inches fell, according to Groenert.

The second-highest total was in 1951, with 11.9 inches of snow.

“It’s springtime,” Groenert pointed out. “Pretty much through the month of March, and even into April, we will get snow.”

With that said, Groenert said this has been the snowiest March since 1952, when 9.2 inches fell.

After a record string of consecutive snow days kicked off the month, there were flurries over the weekend throughout the immediate region, accumulating nearly an inch.

Then there was Thursday’s storm.

Groenert pointed out that last April there was a 1.5-inch accumulation and even in May there was the occasional white dusting.

“In an average April, we will see snow,” Groenert said. “And given the pattern we’ve been in, certainly into the first week of April, there’s a chance to see more measurable snow.”

More could be on the way this weekend, with precipitation in the forecast Saturday and Sunday.

Watch more Local News: