Boise Farmers Market preps for its return this Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Market (BFM) officially opens for its 11th year this weekend on Saturday, April 1and lasts through October.

The 2023 market season opener will host more than 60 Idaho farmers, ranchers and producers.

Shoppers can expect to find a variety of local vendors offering a bounty of locally sourced vegetables, meats, dairy, baked goods and prepared foods, plus ready-to-eat food and drinks for those who come to the market with an appetite.

Saturday's weather conditions are expected to be windy with a moderate chance for rain. However, the market remains open rain or shine.

But not to worry, if your plans get dampened, the market season is just beginning, and guests will have many opportunities to see local vendors and fresh produce.

Walk-thru shoppers can enjoy open-air shopping at the market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1500 Shoreline Drive in Boise.

Market vendors accept cash, debit and credit cards.

BFM also accepts SNAP/EBT for fresh fruits, vegetables, bread, meat and any un-warmed prepared foods. Those eligible shoppers can also stretch their dollars with the program, 'Double Up Food Bucks,' for an additional $20 to spend at the market.

Boise City Council President, and current acting Boise Mayor, Holli Woodings, will be the honorary bell ringer, opening the market at 9 a.m.

"The Boise Farmers Market is such a connection point for our community. It creates those healthy connections between farmers, food producers and customers, and on a broader scale it connects our economy to the land, climate and environment," said Woodings.

A bonus feature to the Boise Farmers Market is the market drive-thru option.

The drive-thru feature was originally instated due to pandemic restrictions. Although those have since been removed, the feature was such a success, BFM decided to keep it!

All shoppers have to do is place the order through the online store on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 28 through March 29, then pick up their order on Saturday in the drive-thru lane.



Executive Director Amber Beierle expressed how deeply rooted the farmers market has become in Boise.

"The Market is a unifying community hub. Our market bridges rural and urban spaces through quality food and products made by local, trusted farmers, ranchers, and makers," said Beierle.

