200-yard long slide moving near I-84 northwest of Ontario

ONTARIO, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is monitoring an active slide located 17 miles northwest of Ontario and next to the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, ODOT said the crescent-shaped cut is 200 yards long, 100 yards wide and 30 feet deep. The slide, discovered in early February, is moving an inch each day.

The hillside moved above I-84 due to "gravity and soil conditions." The massive cut was found after a blanket of snow covering it melted off. According to ODOT, the cut likely occurred at some point this winter.

The inch-per-day movement could change at any time, and officials believe the eastbound lanes of I-84 may become covered if the landslide begins to move more rapidly.

ODOT Assistant District 14 Manager, Jeff Berry, said the slide "appears to be contained within the limits of a previously repaired landslide."

Transportation crews are monitoring the slide as they perform emergency repair work near the shoulder of I-84. The slide is located near milepost 359.3.

If the slide moves rapidly and its deemed necessary, ODOT said it is prepared to close lanes of the interstate for the safety of travelers. The agency is collecting data and creating additional repair plans.

ODOT said drivers in the area should proceed with caution and be prepared for delays and detours. Motorists can always check TripCheck.com for information on road closures in Oregon.

