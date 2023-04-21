'Next generation of stewards': Nampa's Deer Flat Wildlife Refuge set to receive annual $1 million for community projects

“I want everyone to have that same connection to the outdoors that I was gifted.”

As birds chirped and children explored a nearby sandy mound, local and national officials who oversee Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge announced a new infusion of funding for the beloved open space in Nampa’s backyard.

The refuge will receive $1 million annually to help build out its community programs, particularly those that reduce barriers to access for communities of color. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams spoke as part of the announcement, which was attended by children and families, refuge volunteers, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, Canyon County commissioners, and representatives of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho, among others.

“Working together, we will achieve the vision of the Treasure Valley urban conservation program partnership, which is natural spaces at the refuge and across the valley (that) are accessible and welcoming to all and provide diverse Treasure Valley residents with equitable opportunities to learn and engage with nature,” said Eddie Owens, Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Director.

Refuge staff had to apply for the funding, and it is the eighth to receive it, said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Chief Cynthia Martinez. The funding will allow the refuge to continue to outreach to communities of color and collaborate on developing programs they would like to see there, Owens said. One of the first ways they plan to use the funding is to hire a facilitator who can coordinate and guide outreach efforts and program development, he said.

Haaland said that as a child, her parents strove to connect her with nature. Her father “made sure I hiked to the top of mesas, waded in icy cold streams, and knew how to bait a hook.“ Eighty percent of people in the U.S. live in cities, and urban wildlife refuges offer a gateway to developing a life-long relationship with nature, she said.

“I want everyone to have that same connection to the outdoors that I was gifted,” she said. “If we can help more people access nature, we will lift up the next generation of stewards of this Earth.”

Peques Nature Club Co-Founder America Yorita-Carrión is one of the community partners the refuge has already consulted to begin building out its new programs. The club name, which translates to “Our Little Ones” Nature Club, is dedicated to getting young children outside.

Yorita-Carrión brought her children to the event, joined by other members of the club and their children. One of her favorite things is spending time in nature with her children, letting them explore and doing activities like ice fishing and backpacking.

As Yorita-Carrión made her remarks, one of her children ran from the sand mound to her podium, asked to be held, and presented her with a recently found treasure.

“Always lots of special rocks,” Yorita-Carrión told the audience.

Yorita-Carrión said she appreciates that her club is on the refuge’s radar and looks forward to partnering in developing programs that are culturally relevant and inclusive to local residents.

“I’m really excited to explore the untapped potential through further collaboration,” she said.

