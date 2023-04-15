Timberline High School tennis player dies after collapsing on court

A GoFundMe account created in memory of 17-year-old Justin Smith has already raised more than $24,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

A local student-athlete is dead after collapsing during a practice.

Justin Smith, a senior on Timberline High School’s varsity tennis team, collapsed during practice on Monday and later died at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. The cause and manner of his death are listed as pending by the Ada County Coroner’s Office. He was 17 years old.

“This tragic loss has raised many emotions for the Timberline school community,” the Boise School District said in a statement. “Timberline High School has its Crisis Team in place to meet the needs of students, parents and school personnel during this difficult time. Counselors are available for any student, staff, or family who may need or want help surrounding this loss. We encourage Timberline families and staff to contact Timberline’s Counseling Department with questions or concerns.”

The team postponed Tuesday’s match at Middleton but hosted Meridian High School for a match Thursday.

Smith was listed as the team’s No. 2 singles player.

“We realize that this is difficult information to process and are deeply saddened by this loss,” the district’s statement said. “As a school family and community we will support one another and work through this the best way we possibly can. Please remember this family in your thoughts.”

Representatives from Timberline did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Boise Police Department is investigating, the coroner’s office said.

A verified GoFundMe page has been created in memory of Smith, and it has already raised more than $24,000 as of Saturday afternoon.

"As an outstanding student, tennis player, friend, brother and son, Justin's life has positively impacted so many," the fundraiser's organizer, Jennifer Price wrote. "The gravity of grief is real and it is at times like this we have an opportunity to come together as a community to show our love and support."

The fundraiser can be found by clicking here.

