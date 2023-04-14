Boise restaurants appearing on popular Food Network show

Boise's own Saint Lawrence Gridiron and Tango’s Empanadas will both be featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" Friday night.

Two local restaurants have caught Food Network’s eye.

Saint Lawrence Gridiron and Tango’s Empanadas will both be featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The episode will air at 7 p.m. MT Friday.

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” began in 2007 and is now one of the biggest Food Network shows of all time. The show’s host, Guy Fieri, started with Food Network on the ”Next Food Network Star.” After winning and booking a six-episode deal for “Guy’s Big Bite,” Fieri was selected to be Dives’ show host.

“To be featured on this show is a dream come true and one that we never expected to happen,” Tango’s owner and chef Monica Bremmer said in a release. “We are still in shock but so honored.”

Monica and Luis Bremmer started Tango’s in 2006, with a mission to bring genuine Argentinian empanadas to the Treasure Valley.

Tango’s is located on 701 N Orchard St. in Boise and opened a second location last year on 46 E Fairview Ave. in Meridian.

Saint Lawrence Gridiron, an American restaurant, is located on 705 W Bannock St. in Boise.

Alyonka Russian Cuisine, Sunshine Spice Bakery and Cafe and Taj Mahal Homestyle Indian and Pakistani Cuisine have all previously aired on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” this year.

Other Treasure Valley restaurants that have been featured on the show in past year include:

Bar Gernika

Capone’s Pub and Grill

Jimmy’s Down the Street Cafe

PizzalChik

West Side Drive-In

The Orchard House

