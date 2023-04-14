Arizona police testify in Lori Vallow Daybell trial: Live updates

Duncan, who testified to the investigation into the shooting of Charles Vallow, will be back on the stand Friday morning.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The murder trial against Lori Vallow, or Lori Vallow Daybell, has entered its fifth day of witness testimony.

Yesterday, the jury heard from key witness Melanie Gibb, Lori Vallow's former friend, and Chandler Police Detective Nathan Duncan. Duncan, who testified to the investigation into the shooting of Charles Vallow, will be back on the stand Friday morning. Typically, evidence from separate cases are not allowed in a murder trial, but Fremont County Judge Steven Boyce made an exception -- he instructed the jury that the evidence from Charles Vallow's murder is allowed only to show motive and nothing else.

Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Alex Cox, Lori Vallow's brother, in what he said was self-defense after a heated argument. Cox has since died, but Lori Vallow was indicted in her husband's death in Arizona for conspiracy to commit murder.

Cameras are not allowed in the courtroom, but KTVB investigative and courts reporter Alexandra Duggan is there, bringing updates below:

9:45 a.m.: Many text messages from multiple iCloud accounts belonging to Lori Vallow are shown to the jury.

Alex Cox texts Lori Vallow about "Ned" the spirit that they believe is possessing Charles Vallow.

Cox tells Lori Vallow, "Have fun and get rid of Ned already."

On July 7, 2019, days before Charles Vallow is shot, Lori Vallow tells Cox, "They are planning some kind of intervention," and "Thank you for standing by me, it's all coming to a head this week."

A week after his death, Lori Vallow texts Chad Daybell, "I just got the letter from the insurance company saying I'm not the beneficiary. It's a spear to my heart." She then says she believed Kay Woodcock, her son's grandmother, changed the life insurance policy to benefit herself.

Chad Daybell tells her, "That's terrible."

Later that month, Chad Daybell texts Lori Vallow he feels like "Harry Potter under the stairs" because when he is released, he gets to see her. "I sense permanent freedom is coming," he writes.

In another text to her, Chad Daybell writes about "death percentages" that "helped track" Charles Vallow. "Tammy is close... Her percentage has fallen."

Text messages are also shown to the jury between Lori Vallow and Zulema Pastenes, Alex Cox's wife. Lori Vallow tells her she was "given instructions" to "rip, tear or burn" to let energy out of the body.

9:02 a.m.: Lori Vallow emails Chad Daybell under a fake name pretending to be Charles Vallow, asking Daybell to help "him" write a book and come down to visit. These emails are presented to the jury.

Charles Vallow finds this email and begins confronting his wife and the Daybell's. At this time, Lori Vallow is telling her family that Charles Vallow had been unfaithful to her.

In an email to Tammy Daybell, he writes: "Tammy, my name is Charles Vallow. I have disturbing information regarding your husband and my wife... I apologize to be the one sending this, but something has to be done."

In an email to Lori Vallow, he writes:

“It just keeps killing me. Maybe that's your goal."

“There really is something wrong with you. I don't want to do what i have to do but you have to be exposed for what you really are."

“Lying has become second nature to you.”

“You have destroyed me. Please tell me why. Please."

“We have a son to raise, but that's all we have in common. I will work with you in his best interest and be there Monday evening.”

“I've been entirely faithful to you since the first day we’ve met."

Right before Charles Vallow is shot, he texts Lori Vallow's other brother, Adam Cox: "Al is here." Adam Cox responds, "They're planning something."