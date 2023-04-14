Boise State lands St. John's transfer forward O'Mar Stanley

Boise State added 6-foot-8, 233-pound forward O'Mar Stanley on Friday. He started in 18 of 31 games for St. John's last season and has two years of eligibility left.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State men's basketball landed a commitment from former St. John's forward and junior-to-be O'Mar Stanley on Friday.

After starting in 18 of 31 games for the Red Storm last season, Stanley entered the transfer portal on March 23. The 6-foot-8, 233-pound forward played 15.1 minutes per contest, averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds on 64.9% from the field.

Stanley has a 7-foot-2 wingspan and comes to Boise with two years of eligibility remaining. Against Marquette in St. John's regular-season finale on the road, Stanley scored 15 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and dished 2 assists, while shooting 75% from the floor.

The Kansas native (born in Houston) started in 11 of the Red Storm's final 12 games last season. Stanley excelled in games where he played at least 20 minutes, averaging 5.7 points and 6 rebounds.

The newest Bronco also finished second among St. John's players with 24 blocks during the 2022-2023 campaign. Early comparisons link Stanley to former Boise State standout Naje Smith as a high-energy, all-around player.

Stanley averaged 15.1 MIN per game last season.



If you compare his "Per 40 Minutes" averages...



• O'Mar: 12.5 PTS | 7.3 REB | 2.1 BLK

• Naje Smith: 14.4 PTS | 8.0 REB | 1.4 BLK



It's not the best player comp, but you can see how they might replace Naj's production.



(🧵4/5) pic.twitter.com/Iumtr4eLHM — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 14, 2023

Stanley was rated a three-star recruit out of Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. Prior to Link Year Prep, the Topeka Capital-Journal tabbed Stanley as a Class 6A All-State second-team honoree at Blue Valley West High School in his hometown of Overland Park, Kansas.

During his freshman campaign at St. John's, Stanley appeared in 30 games and averaged 10.1 minutes per contest off the bench.

Stanley is the third player to join head coach Leon Rice's squad out of the portal this offseason, along with Kansas transfer Cam Martin and former UC San Diego point guard Roddie Anderson.

Boise State also announced the signing of Emmanuel Ugbo on Tuesday. The Dutch signee is a 6-foot-8 forward with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. Ugbo most recently played in Germany's highest basketball league for the Porsche BBA.

Martin and Stanley bring much-needed firepower to Boise State's group of forwards, especially considering Tyson Degenhart's heavy workload last season. The All-Mountain West standout played 37 of 40 minutes in the Broncos' NCAA Tournament contest against Northwestern.

How the transfer portal has worked out for #BoiseState (so far):



Essentially the roster moves look like this...



Pavle Kuzmanovic➡️Roddie Anderson III

Sada NgNga➡️Cam Martin

Burke Smith➡️O'Mar Stanley



Roddie (3) and O'Mar (2) each have multiple years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/QDWVD8NYw0 — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 14, 2023

Watch more Boise State Basketball: