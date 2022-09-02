Camping in Idaho this weekend? Experts warn to be careful with campfires

“All it takes is just one mistake to ignite a potentially catastrophic wildfire.”

With hot temperatures forecasted and the state experiencing elevated fire danger, experts are urging recreationists to take extra caution with campfires during the long holiday weekend.

“Because of the tinder-dry conditions of Idaho’s forests and rangelands after two straight months of hot, above-normal temperatures in July and August, it should be abundantly clear to everyone that it’s imperative to be careful with your campfires over Labor Day weekend,” said Steve Stuebner, state coordinator of the Recreate Responsibly Idaho campaign, in a press release from that organization.

Statewide, wildfire danger as of Thursday morning ranged from high to extreme, the release said, noting that “all it takes is just one mistake to ignite a potentially catastrophic wildfire.”

The Moose Fire was reportedly ignited by a careless camper, the release said. However, officials from Boise National Forest have “observed an uptick in the number of campfires that had been extinguished properly and a reduction in trash left behind by campers,” the release said.

“That was certainly welcome news to hear that we’re getting improved compliance on campfire safety,” Stuebner said. “We hope that continues.”

Recreationists can learn more about fire risk at their destination by visiting the fire risk information page on the Idaho Department of Lands website, or the Bureau of Land Management’s page about fire risk on its land, as well as national forest land.

