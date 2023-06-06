Boise chef wins Idaho's first James Beard Award

"Who in this room thought someone from Idaho would be up here? I didn't, that's for sure." Boise chef, Kris Komori of KIN, won Idaho's first-ever James Beard Award.

In a first for Idaho, Kris Komori, co-owner and head chef at KIN, took home the top prize for the Mountain region category at the 2023 James Beard Awards ceremony Monday evening in Chicago. Twitter erupted with the news as it was happening, with congratulation tweets coming from local news outlets, restaurateurs, and fans.

Winning "Best Chef: Mountain Region" gives Komori top reign over five states, including Colorado, Utah, Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

This is the first year Idaho made it to the finals and with two chefs: Komori from KIN, Boise; and Salvador Alamilla from Amano, Caldwell. It is also the first time Idaho has laid claim to one of the tip-top awards.

Komori had been nominated four other times.

"Who in this room thought someone from Idaho would be up here?" Komori said during his acceptance speech. "I didn't, that's for sure."

The James Beard Foundation Awards, first given in 1991, recognize "excellence in the food and beverage and related industries," according to the James Beard Foundation website.

According to a May 28 story that appeared in Idaho Press, Komori met Remi McManus, KIN's other co-owner, in 2013 after moving to Boise from Portland. Their first restaurant venture together was at State and Lemp, where Komori was nominated for James Beard awards three years in a row. Komori and McManus opened KIN together in 2020.

"It's my name (on the award), but I think everyone in here understands how many people it takes to even get to Chicago for this," Komori said. "So this is for all those people that have gotten me that far."

"We are incredibly lucky to have such a group of people that pour their heart and soul into a place that others would just call a job," Komori said, referencing his staff, who was in attendance with him in Chicago. "They're genuine and thoughtful and beautifully unique. So this is for you."

"And then lastly, this is for the city of Boise and the whole Treasure Valley of Idaho," Komori continued. "When we get home, we'll celebrate together."

Komori's entire speech can be viewed in the video below. His award is announced around the 1-hour, 32-minute mark.

A complete list of winners can be found here.

