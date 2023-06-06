Boise Art Museum gets new exhibit featuring centuries-old Japanese technique

The exhibition will feature seven national and international artists sharing their perspectives on katazome - a centuries-old Japanese technique and artistry.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Art Museum will be welcoming a new exhibition, Katazome Today: Migrations of a Japanese Art, beginning in July.

Katazome Today: Migrations of a Japanese Art, will feature seven national and international artists sharing their perspectives on katazome - a Japanese method of dyeing fabrics using a paste that is applied through a stencil that dates back to the 7th century.

Boise Art Museum (BAM) will open the new addition on Saturday, July 1, 2023, and will be on display through January 28, 2024.

On Tuesday, BAM announced the artists included in Katazome Today:

Akemi Nakano Cohn (Chicago)

Melinda Heal (Canberra, Australia)

Fumiyo Imafuku (Japan)

Cheryl Lawrence (Washington)

John Marshall (California)

Yuken Teruya (New York/Berlin)

Mika Toba (Japan).

BAM said the exhibition will consist of a wide range of varying art forms such as pictorial imagery, non-traditional expressions, large-scale installations and freeform painting techniques - all relating to katazome and each artists' theme of personal identity, shifting environments and the globalization impacting the culture from which each artist relates.

"The works preserve an endangered traditional technique while envisioning endless possibilities for dynamic cultural exchange," BAM said in the announcement.

