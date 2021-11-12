Idaho Potato Drop 'excited' to be back in person to ring in 2022

Because of the height of the pandemic, last year's Potato Drop was held at the Ford Idaho Center and was only broadcast online and on TV.

BOISE, Idaho — After a year of no crowds and an Idaho New Year's Eve celebration that could only be held on TV and online, organizers with the Idaho Potato Drop are ready to ring in 2022 in a big way.

"This year we're bringing it back down to Cecil D. Andrus Park and the Capitol. We're hoping to see a big crowd," Dylan Cline, the CEO and founder of the Idaho Potato Drop told KTVB Saturday.

Cline said the annual event puts Boise on the map as a world-class destination for New Year's Eve and plans to keep it a free and charitable family event.

Because of the height of the pandemic, last year's Potato Drop was held at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. This year could have followed suit.

KTVB's media partner the Idaho Press reported in October there were tense discussions between the City of Boise Special Events Team and Idaho Potato Drop organizers that ended with this year's location up in the air.

But, all is well as Cline and his team confirmed the potato drop is back at its usual location in front of the Idaho Statehouse.

"I'm really excited to get a crowd down here so we can have that community celebration that we've all become so used to," Cline said. "We've gone through a lot in the past couple of years and I think everybody is ready to embrace a new year."

With tons of entertainment and vendors in place, like musicians, firework displays, Spuddy Buddy and The Big Idaho Potato Truck, The Wrestling Club and more, Cline said the ninth annual Idaho Potato Drop is sure to draw thousands of people.

"What I'm excited for this year is the biggest fireworks show slated that we've ever produced," Cline said. "We're combining that with the White Claw Urban Air Exhibition to provide flame columns, so that when midnight strikes and the potato drop, fireworks will blast off."

The event is free to the public but does offer VIP admission for $100 that includes free drinks, food and a raffle ticket.

Because of COVID-19 safety measures within the City of Boise, the event requires proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours to gain entry. That will apply to both general admission and VIP. Masks are also required where six feet of distance can not be maintained.

"Hopefully out with the old, in with the new, and hopefully do some healing and enjoy each other's company as we ring in the new year with some hope," Cline said.

