Bogus Basin to open for daily operations Friday

For now, the open terrain at Bogus will be limited to runs served by snowmaking machines, but snow and colder temperatures are in the forecast.

BOISE, Idaho — After a limited opening for Thanksgiving, then closing again, Bogus Basin plans to open for seven-day-a-week operations on Friday, Dec. 10.

Operators of the mountain recreation area north of Boise said Thursday that the terrain open for skiing Friday will be limited to snowmaking-served runs off the Deer Point Express and Coach chairlifts.

However, with snow and favorable snowmaking temperatures in the forecast, Director of Mountain Operations Nate Shake said Bogus is ready to open additional runs as soon as conditions allow.

Here's a rundown of Bogus Basin operations set for Friday's opening:

Downhill skiing/snowboarding: The Deer Point Express and Coach Chairlifts, and Easy Rider & Explorer surface lifts will begin seven-day-a-week operations.

Nordic (cross country) skiing and snowshoeing: Frontier Point Nordic Center will operate seven-days-a-week. No snowshoeing yet -- the Nordic Highway is groomed for skiers only; additional trails will open for skiing and snowshoeing as conditions allow.

Glade Runner Mountain Coaster will operate on weekends and holidays only, throughout the season. Coaster operating hours are 10am to 4:30pm.

The Tubing Hill will open for the season later in December.

Lodges/food and beverage service: J.R. Simplot Lodge will open for full food and beverage service as well as restroom, locker, and retail services. Pioneer Lodge will open for restroom and locker access only. Food and beverage service at Pioneer Lodge will be available once full mountain operations begin.

The ski & snowboard rental shop will open.

Lift tickets: Advance online purchase of lift tickets is highly recommended.

Parking: Priority carpool parking will go into effect on weekends and holidays once full mountain operations begin. On-mountain parking lot shuttles will operate on weekends, expanding to seven-day-a-week service once full mountain operations begin.

Driving to the mountain: Bogus Basin Road will be plowed and sanded as necessary. Guests are encouraged to drive with caution.

COVID-19 precautions: Face coverings are required at all times while indoors, except when actively eating/drinking.

