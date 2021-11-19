Bogus Basin sells out of season passes for second year in a row

Those who did not purchase a pass will have to wait for weekly releases of weekend passes every Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — For the second consecutive season, Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area limited season passes in preparation for the 2021-2022 ski season. However, the recreation area sold out of all passes in just eight months.

"From day one we said, 'Limited quantities available,' tried to warn people," said Brad Wilson, the general manager of Bogus Basin. "We had no idea though. Last year, we didn't cut off sales around the first of December so this is way faster than last year."

The all-access pass, the winter season pass, and the twilight season pass all sold out. Those who did not purchase a pass will have to wait for weekly releases of weekend passes every Wednesday.

"What we did learn last year is if we do keep the numbers down on our season pass sales, we can control the overall experience and make it more positive," Wilson said. "If we let the market dictate, we could really see more people than we comfortably handle and that's not good for anybody. As a non-profit, we don't have those pressures of making the most money as we possibly can so we can dial it back a little bit and try to provide a better experience."

Wilson said about 6,000 guests can comfortably fit on the mountain. Last year, about 7,000 guests tried to come to the mountain at once and many were forced to go home due to no available parking.

Bogus Basin has been making snow for the past three days and four nights, 24 hours a day. With some help from Mother Nature, the mountain has gained about four inches of snow after they lost it during a 50-degree temperature weekend.

The mountain plans to open the terrain park this weekend for free and hopefully get enough snow on the ground to open more of the mountain by Thanksgiving Day.