Annual Boise Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway asking for donations

The annual Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway aims to give hundreds of kids from families in need refurbished dream bikes.

BOISE, Idaho — There are plenty of ways to give around the holidays, and one of those ways is the Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway.

It's an annual campaign held by Boise Bicycle Project where hundreds of kids from families in need are given refurbished dream bikes.

This year, Boise Bicycle Project plans on giving 500 more kids their dream bikes.

But they're running into a few obstacles.

“We've heard from a lot of our teachers and from a lot of our referring partners that the kids are really, really struggling this year,” said Jimmy Hallyburton, BBP founder and executive director.

“A lot kids are suffering from depression, they're having a hard time getting out there and making friends and being active in the community," he added. "So yes, we're going to get these bicycles to them this Christmas season. But there are really tools and things that they can use all throughout the year and connect to other opportunities to get active, to get outside. Some of them use their bikes to get to school, afterschool programs, so it's this incredible thing that really has the ability to make a difference in their lives.”

The Boise Bicycle Project is asking people to donate gently-used bikes people may have sitting in their garage.

Donations of money also really help the Boise Bicycle Project so that they can repair the bikes they receive.

The kids who get these bikes are referred from nonprofits, teachers, or social workers.

For more information on the Holiday Kids Bike Giveaway and the Boise Bicycle Project, go to their website here.

