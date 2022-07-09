Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride returns for 12th year Sunday

The 12th annual ride benefits the Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart. Drivers should expect short delays along eastbound I-84.

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of motorcyclists will gather at High Desert Harley-Davidson in Meridian Sunday for the 12th annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride.

Organizers call the event the largest military family charity motorcycle ride in the northwest. The ride benefits the Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart.

Patriot Thunder attendees participate in an escorted ride at 11 a.m. from Harley-Davidson to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home. Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m.

Upon arrival to Carl Miller Park, participants can enjoy live music, raffles and food. Free breakfast is also offered until supplies are gone at the beginning of the day.

The Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride was originally scheduled for June 5, but was postponed twice due to unpromising weather conditions in the Treasure Valley.

Motorcyclists hoping to join the escorted ride may register online. Registration costs $25 and includes a commemorative patch. According to High Desert Harley-Davidson, registration fees increase to $35 on Sunday.

15 riders can purchase VIP spots for $125 to be placed at the front of the pack with other VIP riders. The ride is limited to 1,200 participants, with 1,000 riders currently expected to participate.

A valid motorcycle endorsement is required to participate in the 55-mile ride to Mountain Home. Officers from several police agencies will be escorting participants Sunday.

Riders will head down Overload Road, turn onto Eagle Road and then head east on Interstate 84 to Mountain Home. The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) said drivers should expect short delays as the motorcyclists head through the route.

Delays will be most prominent at the intersection of Overland and Eagle, and along I-84 traveling eastbound between Meridian and Mountain Home.

To learn more about the Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride or to register for the 12th annual event, click here.

