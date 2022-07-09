Idaho's Hilary Knight to be inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Sun Valley's Hilary Knight will be inducted into the University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame with 10 other standout Badger athletes as part of the 2022 class.

BOISE, Idaho — Sun Valley's Hilary Knight will soon be recognized with "one of the highest honors" for an athlete from the University of Wisconsin.

On Friday, Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh announced the addition of 11 former Badger athletes to the UW Athletic Hall of Fame, as part of the class of 2022.

The list of standout competitors includes Knight, a four-time Olympic medalist. Knight responded to the announcement with a tweet Friday, saying "what an honor."

Knight will be inducted into the Hall at a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9. She will also be recognized with the class of 2022 inductees during Wisconsin football's Sept. 10 matchup with Washington State at Camp Randall Stadium.

The Sun Valley star is arguably the greatest Wisconsin women's hockey player in program history. Knight is UW's leading scorer, with 262 points and 143 goals during her career in Madison.

As a Badger, Knight helped Wisconsin capture NCAA Championships in 2009 and 2011. She was named a First-Team All-American both years and earned a Second-Team All-American bid in 2012.

"The UW Athletic Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors we can bestow upon our athletes, staff and supporters and this announcement is worthy of celebration," McIntosh said. "Having been a recipient of this honor myself, it was even more gratifying to make the calls and notify these individuals as the athletic director. These 11 represent the best of the Badgers and their contributions go far beyond their athletic successes. I'm thrilled for the inductees and their families."

“This is one of the highest honors we can bestow on a Badger.”



Congrats to the UW Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022!



🔗 https://t.co/hxzsYHsvGH pic.twitter.com/I1viu1vAf5 — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) July 9, 2022

Knight has played in 22 Olympic hockey games, the most in U.S. women's hockey history.

During the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, Knight led Team USA with 10 points on six goals and four assists, en route to a silver medal.

In four Olympic appearances with Team USA, Knight captured a gold medal during the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang and three silver medals in 2010 (Vancouver), 2014 (Sochi) and 2022 (Beijing).

During the 2022 Women's Ice Hockey Olympic Quarterfinals, the Wisconsin alum scored Team USA's first goal of the game in a 4-1 win over Czech Republic.

Knight also tallied one goal and one assist in Team USA's 4-1 semifinal victory over Finland Feb. 16. The goal and assist put Knight second all-time for U.S. Olympic points with 26. She also scored the first goal for the American women in the Gold Medal Game vs. Canada.

Sun Valley watch party the night of the gold-medal game:

More than 180 athletes are members of the University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame. The first induction ceremony has held in the spring of 1991.

Watch more Sports: