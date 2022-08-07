Eagle Fun Days, Twilight Criterium kick off busy Treasure Valley weekend

Boise’s largest bike race, the Twilight Trifecta Criterium, and Eagle Fun Days' Wet N' Wild Parade headline Saturday's exciting Treasure Valley summer events.

BOISE, Idaho — Summer events around the Treasure Valley are in full swing.

Eagle Fun Days festivities began Friday night. Attendees can enjoy anything from fireworks and car shows to cornhole tournaments.

Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce says the event is just a giant community party. His favorite part is the Wet N’ Wild Parade, which starts Saturday at 1 p.m.

“It’s organized chaos,” Pierce said. “It’s just fun to see everybody have fun. The smile on people’s faces that, you know, are in their 80s to 1 years old.”

Saturday's events also include the Eagle Fun Run and Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed.

Eagle Fun Days draws people in from all over. 34,000 people live in Eagle; Pierce said about 40,000 typically show up for the parade alone.

Another community event kicked off late Friday afternoon – the Twilight Trifecta Criterium. The Twilight Trifecta Criterium is Boise’s largest bike race.

The race is celebrating its 35-year anniversary. Boise resident Paula Bachman is attending the Twilight Trifecta Criterium for the 20th time.

"It's just a fun event," Bachman said. "Great for the cycling community here in Boise."

The course is set up in front of the Idaho Capitol Building. Amateur racing begins at 2 p.m. Saturday and the kids race is at 2:15 p.m.

The pros will battle it out starting at 6:30 p.m. Race Director Mike Cooley said there is no shortage of excitement.

"It's a 1-kilometer loop that they are gonna go around about every minute," Cooley said. "So, there's lots and lots of bike racing to watch."

