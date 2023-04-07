Idaho DMV will no longer make you pay online convenience fees for your driver's license

IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles has removed their online convenience fees for driver's license transactions, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Friday.
The fee is $1.50.
"Nobody likes extra fees. At the DMV, we want to elevate our customer's experience and make online transactions as quick and painless as possible," DMV administrator Lisa McClellan said in a release. "We are constantly looking for ways to reduce costs and save customers money."
Last year, the DMV removed convenience and county administrative fees for online vehicle registration renewals.
