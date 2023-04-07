x
Idaho DMV will no longer make you pay online convenience fees for your driver's license

Last year, the DMV removed convenience and county administrative fees for online vehicle registration renewals.

IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles has removed their online convenience fees for driver's license transactions, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Friday.

The fee is $1.50.

"Nobody likes extra fees. At the DMV, we want to elevate our customer's experience and make online transactions as quick and painless as possible," DMV administrator Lisa McClellan said in a release. "We are constantly looking for ways to reduce costs and save customers money." 

