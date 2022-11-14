Idaho Fish and Game asks for public's help in identifying vehicle, related to violation

Officers believe the driver of the truck may have information about a potential violation that occurred on Highway 17, on Monday, Nov. 7.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the occupants of a pickup that they believe may have more information about a reported violation.

According to IDFG officers, the vehicle is a newer four-door black Dodge Ram pickup. Officers believe the driver of the truck may have information about a potential violation that occurred on Highway 17, between Carpenter Creek and the Green Houses, on Monday, Nov. 7.

Officers said the violation being investigated stemmed from people shooting across Banks-Lowman Road. Conservation officers are looking to speak with the driver of the truck to gather more information related to the incident.

Those with information about the vehicle, its occupants, or the shooting incident are asked to contact Conservation Officer Corey Taylor at 208-781-1391.

