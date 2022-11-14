Idaho Fish and Game stocking Boise River with 125 steelhead trout

Steelhead will be stocked at five different Boise River locations.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — One fish, two fish... 125 fish! Idaho Fish and Game will be stocking the Boise River with 125 steelhead trout at five different locations.

"All steelhead stocked in the Boise River will lack an adipose fin (the small fin normally found immediately behind the dorsal fin)," stated the website. "Boise River anglers catching a rainbow trout longer than 20 inches that lacks an adipose fin should consider the fish a steelhead."

IDFG is stocking the river on Friday, Nov. 18. The fish will be stocked at Glenwood Bridge, Americana Bridge, below the Broadway Avenue Bridge behind Boise State University, West Parkcenter Bridge and Barber Park.

Fishers need to have a valid fishing license and anglers that want to catch one of the hatchery steelheads need a special steelhead permit. People wanting to buy permits can find them at various vendors in the state and any Idaho Fish and Game office.

The limits for catching steelhead are two fish per day, six total in possession and 20 for the fall season and barbless hooks are not required for steelhead angling in the Boise River, though they are required in other steelhead fishing waters. Any steelhead caught by someone without a steelhead permit has to immediately return the fish to the water.

For more information on licensing and pricing, people can go to idfg.idaho.gov.

Watch more Local News: