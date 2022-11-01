Moose illegally shot in Adams County, IDFG says

Fish and Game officers are asking for information about the bull moose that was poached Friday, Oct. 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating what the department says was the illegal shooting of a bull moose.

A bull moose was killed on Friday, Oct. 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A. That location is south of Council Mountain in Adams County.

Conservation officer Ben Hurd responded to a report of a dead, mature bull moose on Monday, Oct. 31. Evidence collected at the scene and during a necropsy led officers to believe the animal had been shot a few days before, according to a news release from the Southwest Region IDFG office.

Officers received information that a black, four-door flatbed pickup truck with license plates from Owyhee or Valley County was parked near the scene around the time the moose was shot.

Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are asking for information about the poaching.

Anyone with information may call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. You can remain anonymous. Information leading to charges being filed would be eligible for a reward from the Citizens Against Poaching program.

