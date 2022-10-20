Idaho Fish and Game seeking information about an elk left to waste

An elk was left to waste in a St. Maries dumpster, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

ST MARIES, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information about an elk being left to waste in a dumpster in the town of St. Maries.

The elk was left in the dumpsters on the St. Maries River Road on Oct. 19 just before 3 p.m., according to a news release from Wildlife Technician, Mark Maret.

The elk was skinned, and the head and two front quarters were removed.

The hindquarters, backstraps and tenderloins were left behind to waste, the release said.

The elk was believed to be shot once in the chest cavity and once in the hind leg.

Call Senior Conservation Officer Mark Maret at 208-204-3141 or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999 with information.

Callers may remain anonymous. Any information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a monetary reward, the release said.

