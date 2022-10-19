ACHD: Roundabouts are safer and will take getting used to

Meridian Police report 67 car crashes at the Eagle and Amity intersection in the last 12 months, but ACHD said the roundabout decreases possible conflict points.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) supports the two-lane roundabout on the corner of Eagle Road and Amity Road for safety reasons.

"Roundabouts just inherently make people drive slower. They cut down on the conflict points that can occur. So, they're gonna be a lot safer compared to a traffic signal or even an all-way stop control in the right situation," ACHD Traffic Engineer Supervisor, Colby GeDeros said. "We're asking people to learn something new. If they've been driving for several years or very few years, it's a whole new thing to learn."

However, the roundabouts themselves are not brand new. In fact, the Eagle and Amity intersection opened in October 2021 after ACHD expanded the roundabout from one lane to two lanes.

The project had growing pains.

"Some word of crashes occurring early on after the roundabout was expanded into a dual lane. We also got some feedback from our law enforcement partners soon after it was expanded," GeDeros said. "I think with any change, it takes some getting use to."

The Meridian Police Department (MPD) reports 67 car crashes at the intersection over the last 12 months, according to MPD spokesperson Kelsey Johnson. While the new two-lane structure brought concerns at first, the rate of car wrecks is no longer alarming.

But some drivers are still concerned.

"It’s dangerous. There needs to be a light there. People don’t know how to drive roundabouts around here," Ada County driver Sarah Olmstead wrote to KTVB. "I’m a native and it’s a great way to help with growth but not on busy intersections. I almost get in an accident every time I go through there. I’m in a mini van and almost got pushed out of the intersection by a school bus going way too fast."

GeDeros recommends drivers slow down to around 20 miles-per-hour when approaching the intersection. Drivers must yield to vehicles already in the traffic circle.

Generally speaking, two-lane roundabouts allow either lane to continue straight through after yeiling. The right lane can turn right at the first exit, and the left lane can turn left at the third exit.

ACHD has added more signs and painted lines to better guide drivers through the intersection in response to public comments. You can contact ACHD here.

GeDeros adds semi-trucks often don't have a tight enough turning radius to make it through a roundabout like a normal car. It is not uncommon for larger trucks to take up two lanes.

"If you see a truck entering a roundabout on a dual-lane approach, just slow down and stay behind them and give them the right of way to get through the roundabout, because they might be using both lanes, so. Play a defensive driver," GeDeros said.