Roundabout construction finished on Eagle Road in Meridian

The roundabout at Amity Road in south Meridian now has two lanes approaching and going through, as well as a dedicated right-turn lane and a truck apron for bigger vehicles. The project also added a separated ten-foot pathway for walkers and bikers.

"In the years to come, this roundabout will keep traffic moving, both for those who live here now, and those who choose to make this their home in the future," said Former Commission President Kent Goldthorpe at an October dedication, thanking those who made the project possible. "We know this has been far from a normal project, far from a normal year and we appreciate your hard work and all of the staffing, resources equipment, and other challenges that you've faced."