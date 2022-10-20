x
Boise man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 21

The 56-year-old man crashed on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle as the highway curved at milepost 9.5 in Ada County, Idaho State Police said.
File image of an Idaho State Police patrol car.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed Wednesday after a motorcycle crash on State Highway 21 in Ada County, Idaho State Police reported.

While driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the 56-year-old crashed as the highway curved. The incident happened at milepost 9.5 around 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

Idaho State Police said the man died at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a helmet. 

One lane of State Highway 21 was blocked for around four hours following the crash. The incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

