Boise man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 21

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed Wednesday after a motorcycle crash on State Highway 21 in Ada County, Idaho State Police reported.
While driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the 56-year-old crashed as the highway curved. The incident happened at milepost 9.5 around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Idaho State Police said the man died at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a helmet.
One lane of State Highway 21 was blocked for around four hours following the crash. The incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
