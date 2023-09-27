Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirms 4 child measles cases in Nampa

Officials said all four cases are unvaccinated children that were exposed in a household with another infected person who had their case confirmed by IDHW Sept. 10.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare confirmed that four children in Nampa have contracted measles, prompting health officials to issue a reminder of the importance of vaccines.

All of the children were unvaccinated and were in the household of another measles patient announced by public health officials on Sept. 20.

"We are concerned to see this spread, but not surprised," said Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho state epidemiologist and medical director for the Division of Public Health at the Department of Health and Welfare. "Measles is very infectious. We are hopeful that this disease does not spread more widely in the community."

Measles can be contracted at any age, not just during childhood. There is no specific treatment for measles, however, vaccinations can help prevent the illness, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW). The department advises that children receive their first dose of the vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and a booster shot at 4 to 6 years of age.

"We are again reminding everyone that the best way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases is by immunization with the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine, which protects against all three diseases," said Ricky Bowman, epidemiology program manager with Southwest District Health. "Do not rely on other people's immunizations to protect you. The best protection is to get yourself and your children immunized."

IDHW said that if you have been exposed to measles, call your healthcare provider and monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and rash.

The measles cases known to IDHW are being monitored by the department. IDHW said that people who may have been exposed are being notified by Southwest District Health and other local health districts.

