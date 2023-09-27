Head-on collision kills 3, injures 1 in Gem County

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash that killed two people from Meridian and one person from Emmett Tuesday night.

EMMETT, Idaho — Three people were killed in a car crash Tuesday evening in a head-on collision near Emmett.

Idaho State Police (ISP) said a 22-year-old man was headed westbound on State Highway 52 in an Audi with a 20-year-old woman passenger - when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane, crashing into a Dodge pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old man with juvenile passenger.

Both people in the Audi were from Meridian and the Dodge driver was from Emmett.

The two-vehicle collision occurred Tuesday at 9:46 p.m. on State Highway 52 at milepost 26, according to ISP. Roads were blocked for six hours but are open again.

All three people who died as a result of the crash were pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. ISP said all involved parties were wearing seat belts.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

Report suspected impaired drivers to Idaho State Police REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) hotline by dialing *ISP (*477) from your cell phone anywhere in Idaho.

